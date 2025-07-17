Logo
Crypto firm Bitcoin Standard to go public through deal with Cantor-backed SPAC
FILE PHOTO: The Nasdaq logo is displayed at the Nasdaq stock market site in New York City, U.S., July 16, 2025. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper/File Photo

17 Jul 2025 09:14PM (Updated: 17 Jul 2025 09:20PM)
Crypto firm Bitcoin Standard Treasury Company is aiming to list on the Nasdaq through a merger with a Cantor Fitzgerald-backed blank check vehicle, the company said on Thursday.

The move comes roughly four months after Cantor teamed up with Tether and Softbank for a $3.6 billion crypto venture to buy bitcoin.

Bitcoin Standard will go public with over 30,000 bitcoin on its balance sheet, which would it the 4th largest listed bitcoin treasury, it said.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Source: Reuters
