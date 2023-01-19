Logo
Business

Crypto firm Bitzlato's website seized
Business

Crypto firm Bitzlato's website seized

19 Jan 2023 01:45AM
Cryptocurrency firm Bitzlato's website has been seized as part of an international law enforcement action against the company, according to a notice posted on the website.

Source: Reuters

