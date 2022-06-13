Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Crypto firm Celsius pauses all transfers, withdrawals as markets tumble
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Crypto firm Celsius pauses all transfers, withdrawals as markets tumble

Crypto firm Celsius pauses all transfers, withdrawals as markets tumble

FILE PHOTO: A representations of cryptocurrencies in this illustration taken, January 24, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

13 Jun 2022 11:22AM (Updated: 13 Jun 2022 12:56PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Cryptocurrency lending firm Celsius Network will pause withdrawals and transfers between accounts due to "extreme market conditions", the company said on Monday, in the latest sign of pressure in the crypto industry.

Bitcoin extended earlier declines after Celsius's announcement, falling more than 6 per cent to as low as $24,888, an 18-month low. Ether, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency, dropped more than 8 per cent to $1,303, its lowest since March 2021.

"We are taking this necessary action ... in order to stabilize liquidity and operations while we take steps to preserve and protect assets," the company said https://blog.celsius.network/a-memo-to-the-celsius-community-59532a06ecc6 in a blog post.

"Furthermore, customers will continue to accrue rewards during the pause in line with our commitment to our customers."

Celsius Network, which raised $750 million in funding late last year, is a significant player in crypto lending. It offers interest-bearing products to customers who deposit their cryptocurrencies with the company, and lends out crypto currencies to earn a return.

As of May 17, the company had processed $8.2 billion worth of loans and had $11.8 billion in assets, according to its website.

It said https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/celsius-network-assets-are-officially-over-20-billion-301361803.html in August last year that it had more than $20 billion in assets.

While crypto lending has become increasingly big business, the sector has come under regulatory scrutiny, particularly in the U.S.

Crypto markets have been under pressure in recent months, falling alongside other so-called risk assets as interest rates have risen around the world.

Price falls have also both been caused by and contributed to the collapse of some crypto projects. Most notable was the fall of stablecoin TerraUSD, which last month broke its dollar peg and collapsed in value, rocking the crypto industry.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us