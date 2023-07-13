Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Crypto firm Circle to cut workforce, focus on core activities
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Crypto firm Circle to cut workforce, focus on core activities

Crypto firm Circle to cut workforce, focus on core activities

Circle logo is seen in this illustration taken March 31, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

13 Jul 2023 03:30AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Circle said on Wednesday it has reduced staff and ended investments in non-core activities as the stablecoin issuer seeks to shore up its balance sheet.

The company joins a list of cryptocurrency firms that have announced layoffs this year as a high interest rate environment and sliding crypto prices have dented investor confidence in the sector.

Coinbase Global, Chainalysis and Gemini all announced layoff plans earlier in the year after more than a trillion dollars were wiped out from the sector in 2022.

"Circle is redoubling its focus on core business activities and execution," the company said in an email to Reuters, adding that it was continuing to hire in "key areas of focus."

Crypto news portal CoinDesk reported about the developments at Circle earlier in the day.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.