Business

Crypto firm DCG appoints M&A specialist Mark Shifke as CFO
Crypto firm DCG appoints M&A specialist Mark Shifke as CFO

01 Aug 2023 02:21AM (Updated: 01 Aug 2023 03:05AM)
Digital Currency Group said on Monday it had appointed Mark Shifke, a former JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs executive, as its chief financial officer.

Shifke has almost four decades of experience in the financial industry, specializing in mergers and acquisitions, the company said in a statement. Most recently, he was CFO of financial services company Billtrust.

The appointment comes at a time when DCG is facing legal battles with cryptocurrency exchange Gemini, the largest creditor of DCG's bankrupt crypto lending firm Genesis.

DCG owns a portfolio of crypto companies in addition to Genesis, including crypto news and events site CoinDesk and New York-based Grayscale, a major digital asset manager.

"Mark brings deep finance and fintech experience, strategic vision, and overall presence as a leader to the role," DCG founder and CEO Barry Silbert said.

Source: Reuters

