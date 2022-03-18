Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Crypto firm FTX founder slams crypto industry messaging on Russia sanctions
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Crypto firm FTX founder slams crypto industry messaging on Russia sanctions

Crypto firm FTX founder slams crypto industry messaging on Russia sanctions

FILE PHOTO: Representations of cryptocurrencies are displayed in front of Russian flags in this picture illustration taken March 4, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/

18 Mar 2022 09:19PM (Updated: 18 Mar 2022 09:19PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BOCA RATON, Fla. : Communications from the cryptocurrency industry around sanctions on Russia have been counterproductive and do not reflect what the firms are actually doing, the head of crypto exchange FTX said.

Unlike payment companies, most crypto exchanges have rejected calls to cut off all Russian users, sparking concerns among U.S. lawmakers that digital assets could be used to evade Western sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

"I'm very frustrated with the messaging that our industry has had on this," Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of FTX, which was recently valued at $32 billion, told Reuters late Thursday.

"I think it has not been helpful. I think it has been basically anti-regulatory, is how it's been perceived, and I think that's how it sounds, and I think that has caused a pretty big perception issue," he said on the sidelines of a Futures Industry Association conference in Boca Raton, Florida.

Democratic U.S. senators introduced a bill on Thursday that would enable the government to sanction foreign cryptocurrency firms doing business with sanctioned Russian entities and prevent them from transacting with U.S. customers.

Bahamas-based FTX immediately cut off support to all sanctioned parties and severed access to all Russian banks, even those that are not sanctioned, so the exchange could not be used as a gateway between Russia and the rest of the world, Bankman-Fried said.

FTX still allows non-sanctioned Russian users to trade, with anti-money laundering checks, and is in communication with the U.S. Treasury about what it is doing in Russia, said Bankman-Fried, a 30-year-old crypto billionaire.

Exchanges like Binance and Kraken have said cutting off all Russians goes against the industry's libertarian values.

"I don't think this is really about the content of the decisions," Bankman-Fried said of such responses. "It's about the way that they've been presented."

(Reporting by John McCrank; editing by Michelle Price and Jonathan Oatis)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us