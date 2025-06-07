Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

Trump Tariffs GE2025 China CNA Explains Malaysia artificial intelligence Israel-Hamas war Indonesia podcasts Wellness
Logo

Business

Crypto firm Gemini confidentially files for US IPO
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

Trump Tariffs GE2025 China CNA Explains Malaysia artificial intelligence Israel-Hamas war Indonesia podcasts Wellness
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Crypto firm Gemini confidentially files for US IPO

Crypto firm Gemini confidentially files for US IPO

A man walks past the logo of Gemini Trust, a digital currency exchange and custodian, during the Bitcoin Conference 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida, U.S. April 6, 2022. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

07 Jun 2025 01:04AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Crypto firm Gemini said on Friday it had confidentially filed for a U.S. initial public offering, as digital asset companies move to tap into renewed investor risk appetite amid improving market conditions.

Several high-profile companies, including those in high-risk sectors such as crypto and financial technology, have launched successful listings in recent weeks, reflecting pent-up demand.

Earlier this week, stablecoin issuer Circle went public in a blowout debut on the New York Stock Exchange.

Analysts said Circle's successful debut could encourage more cryptocurrency firms to pursue public listings, adding that the trajectory is likely to embolden others eyeing stock market debuts.

Gemini said it had not yet determined the size and proposed price range for its offering.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement