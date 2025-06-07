Crypto firm Gemini confidentially files for US IPO

Crypto firm Gemini said on Friday it had confidentially filed for a U.S. initial public offering, as digital asset companies move to tap into renewed investor risk appetite amid improving market conditions.

Several high-profile companies, including those in high-risk sectors such as crypto and financial technology, have launched successful listings in recent weeks, reflecting pent-up demand.

Earlier this week, stablecoin issuer Circle went public in a blowout debut on the New York Stock Exchange.

Analysts said Circle's successful debut could encourage more cryptocurrency firms to pursue public listings, adding that the trajectory is likely to embolden others eyeing stock market debuts.

Gemini said it had not yet determined the size and proposed price range for its offering.