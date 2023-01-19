Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Crypto firm Genesis preparing to file for bankruptcy - Bloomberg News
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Crypto firm Genesis preparing to file for bankruptcy - Bloomberg News

Crypto firm Genesis preparing to file for bankruptcy - Bloomberg News

FILE PHOTO: Representations of the Ripple, Bitcoin, Etherum and Litecoin virtual currencies are seen on a PC motherboard in this illustration picture, February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

19 Jan 2023 02:49AM (Updated: 19 Jan 2023 03:07AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Cryptocurrency firm Genesis Global Capital is planning to file for bankruptcy as soon as this week, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the situation.

Creditors, Genesis and parent Digital Currency Group exchanged several proposals, but have so far failed to come to an agreement, the report said, adding that Kirkland & Ellis and Proskauer Rose have been advising the groups.

Genesis did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The bankruptcy will be the latest in a string of failures among cryptocurrency firms amid a sector-wide rout.

Core Scientific Inc, one of the biggest publicly traded cryptocurrency mining companies in the United States, said in December, it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.