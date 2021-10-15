Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Tether, Bitfinex agree to pay US$42.5 million in fines to settle US CFTC charges
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Tether, Bitfinex agree to pay US$42.5 million in fines to settle US CFTC charges

Tether, Bitfinex agree to pay US$42.5 million in fines to settle US CFTC charges
FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen outside of the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Tether, Bitfinex agree to pay US$42.5 million in fines to settle US CFTC charges
FILE PHOTO: Photo illustration of Bitfinex cryptocurrency exchange website taken September 27, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
15 Oct 2021 11:49PM (Updated: 15 Oct 2021 11:47PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Tether will pay US$41 million to U.S. regulators over misleading claims about its cryptocurrency stablecoin and cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex will pay US$1.5 million for illegal transactions, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.

Tether Holdings Limited, Tether Limited, Tether Operations Limited, and Tether International agreed to pay the civil monetary penalty to settle CFTC charges they had made untrue or misleading statements and omission of material facts about the U.S. dollar tether token stablecoin being fully backed by U.S. dollars, the CFTC said in a statement.

In a separate settlement, iFinex Inc, BFXNA Inc, and BFXWW Inc agreed to pay a penalty to settle charges related to their operation of the Bitfinex cryptocurrency trading platform. The CFTC said the firm exchanged in illegal, off-exchange retail commodity transactions in digital assets and operated as a futures commission merchant without registering.

Neither company admitted nor denied the CFTC's findings or responded immediately to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Paul Simao)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us