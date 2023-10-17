Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Crypto giant Binance's US affiliate halts direct dollar withdrawals
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Crypto giant Binance's US affiliate halts direct dollar withdrawals

Crypto giant Binance's US affiliate halts direct dollar withdrawals

FILE PHOTO: Smartphone with displayed Binance logo and representation of cryptocurrencies are placed on a keyboard in this illustration taken, June 8, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

17 Oct 2023 09:16PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The U.S. unit of cryptocurrency exchange Binance has halted withdrawal of dollars by its clients from the platform, its updated terms showed on Monday.

In early June, Binance.US had halted dollar deposits, after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) asked a court to freeze its assets.

"In the event that customers wish to withdraw U.S. dollar funds from their account, they may do so by converting U.S. dollar funds to stablecoin or other digital assets, which can subsequently be withdrawn," the terms page said.

Binance.US did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

The news was first reported by Coindesk.

The SEC had sued Binance, its CEO and founder Changpeng Zhao, and Binance.US's operation in June, alleging in 13 charges that Binance had engaged in a "web of deception," artificially inflated trading volumes and diverted customer funds.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.