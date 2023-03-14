Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Crypto group DCG looking for new partners following SVB collapse - CoinDesk
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Crypto group DCG looking for new partners following SVB collapse - CoinDesk

Crypto group DCG looking for new partners following SVB collapse - CoinDesk

A police officer controls an access to a branch of Silicon Valley Bank in Wellesley, Massachusetts, U.S., March 13, 2023. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

14 Mar 2023 04:02PM (Updated: 14 Mar 2023 04:02PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Crypto conglomerate Digital Currency Group (DCG) is looking to find new banking partners for portfolio companies following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and Silvergate, CoinDesk reported on Tuesday, citing messages viewed by the outlet.

Santander, HSBC and Deutsche Bank are still willing to connect with crypto firms, CoinDesk said, after recent banking failures in the United States left crypto firms and tech startups stranded and hunting for new banking partners.

DCG has also reached out to BlackRock, JPMorgan and Bank of America, the report added. DCG is the parent company of CoinDesk.

The companies did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment on the report.

Banks may restrict some services for crypto firms, such as brokerage and money market services and the ability to wire money to third parties, according to the messages seen by CoinDesk.

Traditional banks may set up banking accounts for crypto firms, but would place restrictions based on the level of crypto exposure, the report added.

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank last week has sent shockwaves across the banking sector, with U.S. regional banks facing increasing pressure and industry executives and advisers saying they could be forced to seek saviors if a rout in their stocks doesn't let up.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.