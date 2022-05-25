Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Crypto lender Babel Finance valued at $2 billion after latest fundraising
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Crypto lender Babel Finance valued at $2 billion after latest fundraising

Crypto lender Babel Finance valued at $2 billion after latest fundraising

FILE PHOTO: Representations of cryptocurrency Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dash plunge into water in this illustration taken, May 23, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

25 May 2022 08:51PM (Updated: 25 May 2022 08:56PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Hong Kong-based Babel Finance said on Wednesday it had raised $80 million in a new funding round that valued the cryptocurrency lender and asset manager at $2 billion.

Investors who participated in the Series B financing round include Jeneration Capital, Circle Ventures and 10T Holdings, joined by existing backers Dragonfly Capital and BAI Capital.

A number of family offices in the Asia-Pacific regions joined the round as well, Babel said.

The firm had raised $40 million in its previous round, a year earlier.

Babel, whose major businesses are crypto lending and trading, limits itself to bitcoin, ethereum and stablecoins, it said. The firm has a clientele of 500 customers and had ended last year with $3 billion of loan balances on its balance sheet.

"The crypto financial market is full of opportunities and hidden risks," co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Del Wang said, adding that Babel is focused on the long-term development of the crypto industry instead of short-term profits.

The firm said it has applied for business licenses in Hong Kong, Luxembourg and the United Kingdom, among others.

Babel's latest capital raise follows a punishing slide in the value of cryptocurrencies in recent weeks, with bitcoin losing more than a third of its value in two months.

Investors, however, seem unfazed by the market rout and are seeing potential opportunities in the industry. Venture capital giant Andreessen Horowitz raised $4.5 billion for its fourth crypto fund on Wednesday and said it intends to invest in Web3 startups.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us