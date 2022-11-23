Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Crypto lender Genesis hires restructuring adviser: New York Times
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Crypto lender Genesis hires restructuring adviser: New York Times

Crypto lender Genesis hires restructuring adviser: New York Times

FILE PHOTO: Representations of cryptocurrencies plunge into water in this illustration taken, May 23, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

23 Nov 2022 04:22AM (Updated: 23 Nov 2022 04:50AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Troubled cryptocurrency lender Genesis Global Capital has hired investment bank Moelis & Company to explore options including a potential bankruptcy, the New York Times reported on Tuesday citing three people familiar with the matter.

The company has not yet made a final decision on bankruptcy and it was still possible to be averted, the NYT added.

Genesis did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the matter.

Earlier this month, crypto exchange FTX filed for US bankruptcy protection in the highest-profile crypto blowup to date, after traders pulled billions from the platform in three days and rival exchange Binance abandoned a rescue deal.

The collapse of FTX has sparked worries of a contagion effect on other firms already reeling from dampened crypto market this year.

On Monday, Genesis had asserted it had no plans to file bankruptcy imminently, days after it suspended customer redemptions citing the collapse of FTX.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.