Business

Crypto lending unit of Genesis files for US bankruptcy
Representations of cryptocurrencies are seen in front of displayed decreasing stock graph in this illustration taken November 10, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

20 Jan 2023 12:38PM (Updated: 20 Jan 2023 12:40PM)
The lending unit of crypto firm Genesis filed on Thursday for U.S. bankruptcy protection from creditors, toppled by a market rout along with the likes of exchange FTX and lender BlockFi.

Genesis Global Capital, one of the largest crypto lenders, froze customer redemptions on Nov. 16 after FTX stunned the financial world with its bankruptcy, fuelling concern that other companies could implode. The company is owned by venture capital firm Digital Currency Group (DCG).

Genesis' lending unit said it had both assets and liabilities in the range of $1 billion to $10 billion in its filings with the U.S. bankruptcy court.

Genesis's bankruptcy filing is the latest in a cascade of crypto failures and steep job cuts triggered by plunging prices last year.

Source: Reuters

