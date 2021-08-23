Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Crypto platform Poly Network says hacked funds returned
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Crypto platform Poly Network says hacked funds returned

Crypto platform Poly Network says hacked funds returned

FILE PHOTO: A representation of cryptocurrency Monero is seen in this illustration taken August 6, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustrationo/File Photo

23 Aug 2021 08:39PM (Updated: 23 Aug 2021 08:34PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG : Cryptocurrency platform Poly Network said on Monday that almost all of the US$610 million stolen this month in one of the biggest crypto heists had now been returned by the unknown person or persons behind the attack.

In a Twitter post, Poly Network said it had regained control of all the assets except for US$33 million in stablecoin tether that had been frozen by the company that manages it. The network said it was in talks with tether about unfreezing those funds.

The hackers had previously said they did the attack for fun to expose a vulnerability in the platform's digital contracts and it was always their plan to return the tokens. Some blockchain analysts have speculated they just found it too difficult to launder so much stolen cryptocurrency.

A lesser-known name in the world of crypto, Poly Network is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform that facilitates peer-to-peer transactions with a focus on allowing users to transfer or swap tokens across different blockchains.

Poly Network announced the hack on Aug. 10 but said the perpetrators had started returning the digital coins the following day. The network also offered the hacker or hackers a US$500,000 "bug bounty".

(Reporting by Alun John; Editing by David Clarke)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us