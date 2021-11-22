Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Crypto startup MoonPay valued at US$3.4 billion after latest funding round
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Crypto startup MoonPay valued at US$3.4 billion after latest funding round

22 Nov 2021 11:29PM (Updated: 22 Nov 2021 11:25PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Cryptocurrency startup MoonPay has raised fresh capital from investors led by Tiger Global Management and hedge fund Coatue at a valuation of US$3.4 billion, becoming the latest venture to capitalize on sky-high investor demand for rapidly growing companies in the sector.

The company said on Monday it had raised US$555 million in a Series A funding round that also saw participation from Blossom Capital, Thrive Capital, Paradigm and NEA.

MoonPay's valuation comes as bitcoin, the largest and most popular cryptocurrency, is trading close to US$60,000 per unit even though digital asset classes like it have come under global regulatory scrutiny for their potential use in money laundering.

Several other companies in this space have also caught the fancy of investors this year. Crypto startup Gemini, led by internet entrepreneurs Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, fetched a valuation of US$7.1 billion last week. FTX Trading, a platform for buying and selling cryptocurrencies, was valued at US$25 billion after a funding round last month.

MoonPay, which is profitable, says it helps businesses transact digital assets quickly and smoothly. It also claims it had helped Bitcoin.com, a blockchain technology company, boost its revenue more than six-fold.

The company said its technology for non-fungible tokens, unique crypto tokens that cannot be replicated, has also been used by NFT marketplace OpenSea.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us