Business

Crypto stocks dip after bitcoin slumps to six-week low
Crypto stocks dip after bitcoin slumps to six-week low

FILE PHOTO: A bitcoin is seen in an illustration picture taken at La Maison du Bitcoin in Paris, France, June 23, 2017. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

01 Aug 2023 08:38PM
Shares of cryptocurrency and blockchain related companies fell in premarket trading on Tuesday, as bitcoin hit a six-week low following a hack at Curve Finance, a platform where users can borrow and trade in crypto.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest cryptocurrency, fell about 2 per cent to $28,870.

Curve Finance was the victim of a hack, the company posted on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday. Losses are estimated to be over $40 million, according to media reports.

Crypto exchange Coinbase's stock fell 3.1 per cent and blockchain-farm operator Bitfarms shares dropped 1.1 per cent, in premarket trading.

Crypto miners including Riot Platforms, Marathon Digital and U.S.-listed shares of Canada's Hut 8 Mining declined between 3 per cent and 3.35 per cent.

The crypto industry is at a crucial juncture, with two of the biggest industry players - Binance and Coinbase - under fire from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve have also added pressure to risky assets such as crypto.

Source: Reuters

