Crypto wallet provider SafePal discloses data breach affecting nearly 40,000 users' order information 

(Corrects day of week in paragraph 1 to Sunday)

Aug 16 : Cryptocurrency wallet provider SafePal on Sunday disclosed a data breach that involved unauthorized access to about 39,798 customers' order information, including personal details such as names, addresses and purchase data.

Here are some details:

• An authorization flaw in the order tracking system allowed access to another customer's order information between March 2, 2025, and April 11, 2026, SafePal said in a statement.

• SafePal provides a suite of secure crypto-management tools including hardware wallets, mobile and browser wallets to help people store and use digital assets, according to its website.

• The breach did not involve access to "seed phrases," private keys, wallet passwords, bank account and payment card information or government-issued identification numbers.

• Wallet passwords are usually alphanumeric. The wallet provider also offers a set of randomized words, known as seed phrases, for additional security. Both of these are known only to the user. If customers lose the passwords and phrases, access to their wallets is cut off.

• As a result of the breach, affected users' order information could be used for targeted phishing and impersonation attempts, the firm said.

• SafePal said it had fixed the issue and introduced further security measures in response, adding that it would retain customers' personal data in its order processing system for only 90 days.

• The crypto hardware wallet provider said it has identified and taken down more than 30 fraudulent websites and phishing links tied to the breach.