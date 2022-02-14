Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Cryptocurrencies akin to Ponzi schemes, says RBI deputy
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Cryptocurrencies akin to Ponzi schemes, says RBI deputy

Cryptocurrencies akin to Ponzi schemes, says RBI deputy

FILE PHOTO: Representations of virtual cryptocurrencies are seen in this illustration taken November 28, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

14 Feb 2022 11:12PM (Updated: 14 Feb 2022 11:25PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MUMBAI: Cryptocurrencies are akin to Ponzi schemes or even worse and banning these is the most sensible option for India, the Reserve Bank of India's deputy govenor said on Monday (Feb 14).

"We have also seen that cryptocurrencies are not amenable to definition as a currency, asset or commodity; they have no underlying cash flows, they have no intrinsic value; that they are akin to Ponzi schemes, and may be even be worse," T Rabi Sankar said in a speech.

"All these factors lead to the conclusion that banning cryptocurrency is perhaps the most advisable choice open to India."

India's central bank chief last week delivered a stark warning against investing in cryptocurrencies, saying they lacked the underlying value of even a tulip - in a reference to a speculative bubble that gripped the Netherlands in the 17th century.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us