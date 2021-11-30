Logo
Cryptocurrencies post record inflows in first 11 months - CoinShares
Cryptocurrencies post record inflows in first 11 months: CoinShares

Representation of cryptocurrency Bitcoin is seen in this illustration taken on Nov 29, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic)

30 Nov 2021 03:49AM (Updated: 30 Nov 2021 03:55AM)
NEW YORK: Cryptocurrency products and funds posted record inflows in the first 11 months of the year, as institutional investors flocked into the space despite price declines in the last few weeks, data from digital asset manager CoinShares showed on Monday.

Total inflows into the sector were US$9.5 billion as of Nov. 26, an all-time high. In 2020, total bitcoin inflows were US$6.7 billion.

On the week, inflows reached US$306 million.

Bitcoin saw its largest inflows in five weeks totaling US$247 million, CoinShares data showed, following the launch of another investment product in Europe.

Invesco has launched a bitcoin exchange-traded product in Europe, media reports said. CoinDesk meanwhile reported that asset manager WisdomTree has listed a trio of crypto basket ETPs on Swiss stock exchange SIX and Frankfurt-based Börse Xetra.

The world's largest cryptocurrency has seen inflows for 11 straight weeks with a total of US$2.7 billion, CoinShares said.

Bitcoin's inflows last week came as the price fell by 2.3 per cent, after a 10.4 per cent drop the previous week. On Friday, bitcoin sank nearly 9per cent as investors dumped the virtual currency amid fears of the impact of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron. It was last up 2 per cent at US$58,483.

"Inflation is skyrocketing and people are searching for more alternatives for their money in the bank," said Ruud Feltkamp, chief of cloud-based automated crypto trading bot Cryptohopper.

"I don't think it'll take long until investors see this as a 'cheap' buying moment. We are still in the midst of the bull cycle, and I think rising inflation will lead to more money being allocated to stocks and crypto," he added.

Ethereum-based products and funds, meanwhile, saw inflows for a fifth straight week, with US$23 million.

In terms of inflows relative to assets under management, Polkadot and Solana continue to be the winners, with inflows representing 8.6 per cent of AUM, or US$11.5 million, and 5.9 per cent or US$14.6 million, respectively, last week.

CoinShares also announced that it has also been tracking blockchain equity ETPs, currently with an AUM of US$3.7 billion. These ETPs posted inflows of US$20 million last week, with a year-to-date total of US$2 billion.

Source: Reuters

