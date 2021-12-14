Cryptocurrencies show net inflows last week despite price declines

NEW YORK : Cryptocurrency products and funds posted net inflows of US$88 million last week, data from digital asset manager CoinShares showed on Monday, amid a mixed investment flows picture in a week that saw a drop in prices.

Inflows so far this year added up to a still robust US$9.5 billion with two more weeks to go for 2021. In 2020, total crypto inflows were US$6.7 billion.

Bitcoin recovered a bit last week, posting a slim 1.3per cent gain for the period after a steep 14per cent selloff the previous week.

CoinShares data showed that bitcoin managed to show inflows of US$51 million, its 13th straight week of inflows that puts its year-to-date net total to US$6.5 billion.

Bitcoin was last down 6.1per cent at US$47,043. Since hitting an all-time high of US$69,000 on Nov. 10, the world's largest cryptocurrency has fallen 32per cent.

"Trends remain bearish near-term and momentum has not showed proper evidence of stabilizing in a way that should allow a bounce to unfold just yet," said Fundstrat in a research note.

"Most of the trend exhaustion techniques still suggest another 4-6 days lower is likely before any trading low can occur," it added.

Ethereum saw minor outflows totalling US$17 million last week, the first time following six weeks of inflows, although it reflects only 0.09per cent of assets under management. CoinShares believes this is likely not meaningful.

Other digital assets such as Solana and Tron, meanwhile, showed inflows of US$19 million and US$17 million, respectively.

CoinShares noted that the recent price appreciation of Tron, a decentralized, open-source blockchain-based operating system, and dubbed the "world computer" coin, has pushed its total AUM of products and funds linked to the token to US$92 million, higher than that of Cardano, a public blockchain.

Data also showed that trading volumes across investment products fell 13per cent to US$3 billion for the week.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Marguerita Choy)