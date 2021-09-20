Logo
Cryptocurrencies slide as market selloff deepens
FILE PHOTO: Representations of cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum, DogeCoin, Ripple, Litecoin are placed on PC motherboard in this illustration taken, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

20 Sep 2021 09:54PM (Updated: 20 Sep 2021 09:50PM)
LONDON : Prices of cryptocurrencies plunged on Monday as concerns over the spillover risk to the global economy from Chinese property group Evergrande's troubles rippled over to wider markets.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, tumbled more than 8per cent to US$42,453, its lowest level since Aug. 7 before trimming some losses to trade down 7per cent. It hit a near four-month high above US$52,000 on Sept. 6.

Smaller rival Ether, the coin linked to the Ethereum blockchain network, fell more than 10per cent below US$3,000 for the first time since early August.

The loss in the value of cryptocurrencies comes at a time when institutional interest in the space has surged and some investment banks have ramped up their forecasts for cryptocurrencies in the coming months.

"Their fate seems a little tied to equities at the moment, and the price action is incredibly similar too," said John Marley, CEO of forexxtra, a London-based FX consultancy.

(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Ritvik Carvalho)

Source: Reuters

