CureVac to begin trials for next-generation COVID-19 shots within months

German biotechnology company CureVac said on Thursday (Nov 18) clinical trials for its second-generation COVID-19 vaccine are expected to start within the next few months.

Earlier on Thursday, the company published data that showed its next-generation shot, CV2CoV, produced neutralising antibodies in monkeys that were comparable to those produced by Pfizer's approved vaccine. The efficacy was also greater than the company's first-generation vaccine, it added.

In October, CureVac gave up on its first-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate, CVnCoV, to focus on collaborating with GSK to develop improved mRNA vaccine technology.

The company also withdrew its application for approval from the European Medicines Agency for CVnCoV after late-stage trials results in June showed only 47 per cent efficacy.

Following the discontinuation, the agreement CureVac signed to sell shots to the European Union also ended, and the company said it expects it would not have to repay the €450 million received from the bloc which had been utilised towards the vaccine's development.

The company had €1.06 billion in cash as of Sep 30, and said it was continuing to assess supplier commitments related to the withdrawal of the first-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate.