Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Cutting Russia off SWIFT technically difficult - German govt spokesperson
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Cutting Russia off SWIFT technically difficult - German govt spokesperson

Cutting Russia off SWIFT technically difficult - German govt spokesperson

FILE PHOTO: A man using a mobile phone passes the logo of global secure financial messaging services cooperative SWIFT at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

25 Feb 2022 07:28PM (Updated: 25 Feb 2022 07:28PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BERLIN : Suspending Russia from the SWIFT global interbank payments system would be technically difficult to arrange and would have a massive impact on transactions for Germany and German businesses in Russia, a German government spokesperson said.

Spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit added that Germany had not been the only country with reservations about cutting Russia off from SWIFT, saying Italy and France had some as well.

He added that a number of states had been against putting any sanctions on Russia related to oil and gas delivery and said Germany would be pleased if Switzerland would join in sanctions.

The SWIFT system is a global network used by almost all financial institutions worldwide to wire sums of money to each other and is a cornerstone of the international payments system.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray; Editing by Paul Carrel)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us