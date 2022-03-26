Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

CVC makes non-binding bid for stake in TIM's enterprise services -sources
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

CVC makes non-binding bid for stake in TIM's enterprise services -sources

CVC makes non-binding bid for stake in TIM's enterprise services -sources

FILE PHOTO: The Tim logo is seen at its headquarters in Rome, Italy November 22, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi/File Photo

26 Mar 2022 08:29PM (Updated: 26 Mar 2022 08:29PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MILAN : CVC Capital Partners has submitted a non-binding expression of interest for a stake up to 49per cent of Telecom Italia's (TIM) enterprise services arm, two sources said on Saturday.

The non-binding approach targets a business of the Italian telecoms group which includes cloud, internet of things (IoT) cybersecurity and connectivity services focused on large corporate clients.

Broker Bestinver has pegged a valuation of 10.5 billion euros ($11.5 billion) on the business, based on core earnings of between 730-760 million euros last year.

CVC is proposing a carve-out of the business as part of an ongoing group reorganisation, one of the sources said.

The newly-created entity under CVC proposal would employ some 6,500 people in Italy out of a total of around 42,000 for TIM in the country, the source added.

($1 = 0.9107 euros)

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina and Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Alexander Smith and Ros Russell)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us