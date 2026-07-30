Cyber firm Wiz says flaw could have led to mass exposure of Microsoft cloud customers

WASHINGTON, July 30 : Alphabet-owned cybersecurity company Wiz said on Thursday it had found a sweeping flaw that could have compromised Microsoft and thousands of its cloud customers.

Wiz said in a post on its website that a now-patched vulnerability in a key Microsoft database service, Azure CosmosDB, would have allowed a hacker to remotely compromise any of its users.

In a statement, Microsoft said the problem had been "fully addressed" in cooperation with Wiz and that they had found "no evidence of customer impact based on our investigations."

Microsoft did not say how many customers could have been affected, but CosmosDB is one of the pillars of Microsoft's cloud service offerings and is estimated to have thousands of customers.

It is used by companies to store data that helps services such as chatbots, web applications and online retail recommendation engines. Microsoft also uses CosmosDB to power its own services, including Microsoft Teams and Copilot.

"When you build in the cloud, and when it's on Microsoft, it's usually in CosmosDB," said Ami Luttwak, Wiz chief technology officer.

The find is the latest in a series of vulnerabilities, including a similar CosmosDB flaw discovered by Wiz in 2021, that researchers say could have allowed the mass compromise of cloud users before it was patched.

Last year, researcher Dirk-jan Mollema discovered a flaw, also since patched, that could have allowed the mass hijacking of Microsoft cloud users' accounts.

Outside researchers said the flaw discovered by Wiz was serious.

"It's not good," said Karl Fosaaen, a senior vice president at Minneapolis-based cybersecurity firm NetSpi. He said CosmosDB "does have some pretty heavy usage and there is frequently sensitive data that ends up in CosmosDB." But he cautioned that discoveries of this nature happened periodically across cloud services.

Vaisha Bernard, the co-owner of Dutch cybersecurity firm Eye Security, said researchers had recently been finding "a lot of high-severity cloud vulnerabilities at infrastructure providers." And had a hacker found the one in CosmosDB before Wiz had, "they most definitely could have caused some pretty serious damage."