Business

Cyber hack to cost UK outsourcer Capita up to $25 million
Business

Cyber hack to cost UK outsourcer Capita up to $25 million

Cyber hack to cost UK outsourcer Capita up to $25 million

FILE PHOTO: Capita's logo is pictured on a smartphone in front of an electronic display showing the same logo in this illustration taken, December 4, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

10 May 2023 02:48PM
LONDON : British outsourcing company Capita warned it would take a 15 million pound to 20 million pound ($25 million) hit after its systems were hacked in a cyber incident earlier this year.

Capita, which provides business support services to government and companies, said in a statement on Wednesday the incident had compromised some data from less than 0.1 per cent of its server estate and it was taking steps to recover and secure its systems.

The up to 20 million pound cost of the incident was a result of specialist professional fees plus investment to reinforce its cyber protections.

"Capita is working closely with all appropriate regulatory authorities and with customers, suppliers and colleagues to notify those affected and take any remaining necessary steps to address the incident," the company said.

The group added that it was trading in line with expectations, and it posted in-year-revenue wins of 449 million pounds over the first four months of the year, up 16 per cent on the same period last year.

($1 = 0.7923 pounds)

Source: Reuters

