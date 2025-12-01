Cyber Monday spending in US to hit $14.2 billion, Adobe Analytics forecasts

Dec 1 : U.S. shoppers are expected to spend $14.2 billion on Cyber Monday, a report from Adobe Analytics predicted, as budget-strained consumers lap up online discounts.

Americans will spend 6.3 per cent more online from a year earlier on Cyber Monday, which is traditionally seen as the country's biggest online shopping day, marking the finale of the Thanksgiving shopping weekend.

This follows the $11.8 billion spent online on Black Friday, according to Adobe Analytics, which tracks 1 trillion visits that shoppers make to online retail websites.

Over half of the online spending is expected to be driven by three categories - electronics, apparel and furniture - according to Adobe, with Americans looking to get their holiday shopping completed while also grappling with strained budgets and increasing price tags.

Retailers have been using artificial intelligence to lure shoppers. AI-powered shopping tools have surged over the holiday season, as consumers skipped busy stores and relied on chatbots to check prices and hunt for deals amid worries over tariff-driven cost increases.

The AI-driven traffic to U.S. retail sites is expected to increase by 670 per cent compared to last year, Adobe said, when artificial intelligence tools such as Walmart's Sparky or Amazon's Rufus had not yet been launched.