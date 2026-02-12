Cyber security firm Check Point Software Q4 profit tops estimates

JERUSALEM, Feb 12 : Check Point Software Technologies beat expectations for fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, boosted by sales gains in its products that protect and prevent corporate networks from cyber threats.

The Israeli-based network security company reported $3.40 per diluted share, excluding one-off items, for the April-June quarter, up 26 per cent from $2.70 a year earlier. Revenue grew 6 per cent to $745 million.

Analysts were expecting $2.77 a share on revenue of $746 million, according to LSEG data.

Check Point said during the fourth quarter of 2025 it bought back about 2.2 million of its shares at a total cost of about $425 million.