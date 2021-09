Boston-Based cyber security software startup Snyk on Wednesday said it raised US$300 million in fresh funds and the company was now valued at US$8.5 billion.

In addition to the new funding, investors paid US$230 million to buy existing shares of the company, it said. The round was co-led by Sands Capital Ventures and Tiger Global.

(Reporting By Jane Lanhee Lee; Editing by Sandra Maler)