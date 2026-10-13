Cyberattack affected 80 stores of French supermarket chain Co-Operative U

PARIS, Oct 13 : French supermarket chain Co-Operative U had 80 of its stores - out of an overall group total of 2,000 - affected by this week's cyberattack, said company head Dominique Schelcher on Tuesday.

"It affected a minority of our stores," he told RTL radio.

He said he could not precisely quantify the financial impact, but added that in a smaller store it would be several tens of thousands of euros, while in a bigger hypermarket the impact could be up to €200,000 ($223,480).

($1 = 0.8949 euros)