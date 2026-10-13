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Cyberattack affected 80 stores of French supermarket chain Co-Operative U
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Cyberattack affected 80 stores of French supermarket chain Co-Operative U

Cyberattack affected 80 stores of French supermarket chain Co-Operative U
View of the closed frozen food aisle at a supermarket near Nantes after a cyberattack targeted refrigeration systems at French supermarket chains, causing food losses and fires at several stores, France, October 12, 2026. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Cyberattack affected 80 stores of French supermarket chain Co-Operative U
View of the closed frozen food aisle at a supermarket near Nantes after a cyberattack targeted refrigeration systems at French supermarket chains, causing food losses and fires at several stores, France, October 12, 2026. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
13 Oct 2026 02:07PM
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PARIS, Oct 13 : French supermarket chain Co-Operative U had 80 of its stores - out of an overall group total of 2,000 - affected by this week's cyberattack, said company head Dominique Schelcher on Tuesday.

"It affected a minority of our stores," he told RTL radio.

He said he could not precisely quantify the financial impact, but added that in a smaller store it would be several tens of thousands of euros, while in a bigger hypermarket the impact could be up to €200,000 ($223,480).

($1 = 0.8949 euros)

Source: Reuters
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