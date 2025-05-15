Cyberattack-hit M&S says food availability improving every day

LONDON :British retailer Marks & Spencer said on Thursday food volumes flowing from its distribution centres to its stores were back to normal levels after product availability was hit by last month's cyberattack.

"In chilled areas of our stores, customers can buy what they need, while in our grocery departments stock is now arriving in a more normal delivery pattern allowing stores to catch up from earlier disruption," it said.

"Availability is therefore looking better every day."

M&S first disclosed what it called a "cyber incident" on April 22. As systems were taken offline, product availability was impacted in stores across both clothing and home and food. On Tuesday, M&S said some personal customer information was taken in the hack.

M&S did not update on when online clothing orders would resume. They have been suspended since April 25.