Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Cyberpunk maker working on new single-player card game
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Cyberpunk maker working on new single-player card game

Cyberpunk maker working on new single-player card game

FILE PHOTO: A bird flies in front of the Cd Projekt logo at its headquarters in Warsaw, Poland January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

01 Feb 2022 02:53AM (Updated: 01 Feb 2022 03:03AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

GDANSK: Video games maker CD Projekt is working on a new single-player version of the card game GWENT, a company representative said.

Earlier on Monday, video game and entertainment media website IGN reported that CD Projekt was working on a new GWENT single-player standalone game, sending its shares 8 per cent higher.

"Yes, we are working on new GWENT title for single player, which will premiere this year," GWENT's communications head Pawel Burza told Reuters in an emailed comment.

"At the moment we cannot specify the release date," he added.

CD Projekt, mostly known for its high-budget productions The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077, released a full version of GWENT: The Witcher Card Game in 2018.

Ipopema Securities analyst Michal Wojciechowski said that while the card game would not have a significant impact on the company's results, it was a "slightly positive surprise".

CD Projekt's shares closed 8.3 per cent higher at 180.06 zlotys (US$44.11).

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us