London-listed cybersecurity firm Avast on Friday joined a growing number of Western companies in suspending operations in Russia and Belarus following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine, Russia and Belarus collectively contributed around 1.5per cent of Avast's revenue last year. Avast said it would give paying users in Ukraine free extensions on their product licenses.

