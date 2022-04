British cybersecurity firm Darktrace on Wednesday raised its outlook for full-year revenue growth again due to strong customer additions.

The group, which listed in London in April last year, expects annualised recurring revenue to grow between 40per cent and 41.5per cent, higher than its previous expectations of 38.5per cent to 40per cent growth.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)