Cybersecurity firm Netskope reveals revenue surge in US IPO filing

Netskope's revenue surged 30.7 per cent in the first half of fiscal year 2026, the cybersecurity firm disclosed on Friday in its U.S. initial public offering paperwork.

Netskope is the latest company to set its sights on a potential September listing, as the fall IPO window shapes up to be a potentially busy one with a string of corporate issuers lining up to go public after the seasonal summer slowdown.

Transit-tech firm Via, crypto exchange Gemini, engineering firm Legence, blockchain-based lender Figure and coffee bar Black Rock have publicly filed for New York IPOs over the last few weeks.

Santa Clara, California-based Netskope's IPO is expected to raise more than $500 million and value the company at over $5 billion, Reuters reported in May.

The company will sell shares in the offering.

Netskope posted a net loss of $169.5 million on revenue of $328.5 million in the six months ended July 31, narrowing from a net loss of $206.7 million on revenue of $251.3 million a year earlier.

Founded in 2012, Netskope provides cloud-based security software that helps companies protect apps, websites and data from cyber threats.

The company's clientele spans from some of the world's largest enterprises to mid-sized companies, including mobile chip designer Qualcomm , Canadian bank BMO and home-improvement chain Home Depot.

In 2021, Netskope raised $300 million at a $7.5 billion valuation in a funding round led by investment firm ICONIQ Growth.

Besides ICONIQ, Netskope's major backers include venture capital firms Lightspeed Venture and Accel.

Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan are the lead underwriters for the offering. Netskope, which has tapped over 10 Wall Street banks for the IPO, will list on the Nasdaq under the symbol 'NTSK'.