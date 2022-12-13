Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Cybersecurity startup Snyk valued at $7.4 billion after latest funding
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Cybersecurity startup Snyk valued at $7.4 billion after latest funding

13 Dec 2022 10:06AM (Updated: 13 Dec 2022 10:06AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Cybersecurity start-up Snyk Ltd said on Monday it had raised $196.5 million in Series G funding, led by Qatar Investment Authority, which is at a lower valuation of $7.4 billion.

The development comes after Snyk earlier this year had tapped banks including Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group Inc for an initial public offering (IPO) in the U.S, as it looked to double its valuation.

Snyk, whose previous round was valued at $8.5 billion, on Monday said it received participation from new investors including Tiger Global and Sands Capital for the latest fund raise.

The investment is expected to drive Snyk's product innovation, expand organically and inorganically through strategic acquisition, the company said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.