Cyberstarts raises new $200 million fund for cyber security investments
28 Feb 2022 06:54PM (Updated: 28 Feb 2022 07:06PM)
JERUSALEM : Venture capital firm Cyberstarts said on Monday it raised a new $200 million fund to invest in early stage Israeli cyber security companies and that it planned a new fund this year for more seed round investments.

Cyberstarts, which started in 2018 and is backed by Sequoia Capital and other investors, said it has invested in some nine cyber startups in its initial $54 million seed fund and six more companies in a subsequent $100 million seed fund.

The new "opportunity" fund would invest up to $15 million per round in companies in its seed funds for Series A and B funding rounds, Cyberstarts founder Gili Raanan told Reuters.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; editing by James Mackenzie)

Source: Reuters

