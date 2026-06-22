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Czech government plans to ban mobile phones in schools from 2027
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Czech government plans to ban mobile phones in schools from 2027

Czech government plans to ban mobile phones in schools from 2027
Teenagers look at their mobile phone screens during an interview with Reuters about the bill aimed at banning the use of social networks for those under 15 and mobile phones in high schools from the start of the 2026 school year, in Paris, France, February 20, 2026. REUTERS/Manuel Ausloos
Czech government plans to ban mobile phones in schools from 2027
Teenagers pose for a picture while looking at their phones, in Bonn, Germany, February 20, 2026. REUTERS/Jana Rodenbusch
22 Jun 2026 11:32PM
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PRAGUE, June 22 : The Czech government has submitted a bill to ban the use of mobile telephones in schools starting from September 2027, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Monday, joining a growing global push to limit screen time for children in the classroom.

The ban would apply to phones' use in classrooms as well as during breaks, with some exceptions like for health reasons or if schools allow them for educational purposes.

"Schools will not be able to allow students to take a break with their mobile phones beyond these reasons," the draft bill said.

The move follows measures by other governments to restrict social media or mobile phone use among kids.

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Poland this month followed countries like the Netherlands, South Korea or Italy in banning smartphones in schools due to concerns over their impact on concentration and behaviour.

For social media, Australia was the first to ban access for children and Britain announced a planned ban for under-16s this month.

Babis said the government was also looking at banning social media sites for children, following the example of France and others taking tougher stances due to worries over perceived negative effects on children.

But Monday's bill did not address that.

Source: Reuters
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