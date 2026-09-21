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Czech Republic approves Tesla's FSD after earlier safety concerns
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Czech Republic approves Tesla's FSD after earlier safety concerns

Czech Republic approves Tesla's FSD after earlier safety concerns

A display of a Tesla Model 3 using Full Self-Driving Supervised on a highway in San Diego, California, U.S., April 15, 2026. REUTERS/Mike Blake

21 Sep 2026 10:09PM (Updated: 21 Sep 2026 10:14PM)
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Sept 21 : The Czech Republic on Monday provisionally approved Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) system, reversing a previously sceptical stance over issues including speed-limit compliance and driver oversight.

• The ministry based its decision on experience from other countries, additional European data and safeguards to monitor the system.

• "Clarification of specific issues relating to the safety and operation of the system was crucial to the Czech Republic’s decision," it said in a press release.

• Tesla said in a post on X that the system's rollout in the country would begin soon.

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• The decision follows provisional approval of the system by Dutch regulator RDW in April.

• Several European countries, including Slovenia or Estonia, have approved the use of the system earlier this year.

Source: Reuters
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