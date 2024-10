PRAGUE : The Czech anti-monopoly office UOHS on Thursday rejected appeals against a tender run by majority state-owned utility CEZ that chose South Korea's KHNP as the preferred bidder to build new nuclear power units.

UOHS said it had either stopped proceedings or rejected proposals brought in appeals by U.S. group Westinghouse and France's EDF, which had both challenged the tender. It said the parties could still appeal the office's decisions, which were not final.