Czechs to sign contract with KHNP on nuclear plant this quarter

PRAGUE : The Czech Republic's majority state-owned power company CEZ will sign a contract with South Korea's KHNP on building two new 1,000-megawatt units at the Dukovany nuclear power plant this quarter, Finance Minister Zbynek Stanjura said on Thursday.

The contract, expected to be worth at least 400 billion crowns ($17.56 billion), was originally due to be signed by March but has been subject to the finalisation of details and some uncertainty due to a complaint by losing bidder EdF, along with political turmoil in South Korea and pressure by Czech firms over the level of localisation in the Czech Republic.

"I cannot tell you but I already know the date, so it is not fiction... it will certainly be in this quarter," Stanjura told reporters.

($1 = 22.7730 Czech crowns)