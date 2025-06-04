Czech court rules $18 billion nuclear power plant deal with KHNP can go ahead

PRAGUE : A Czech court has cancelled an injunction preventing a state-controlled company and South Korea's KHNP from signing an $18 billion contract to build two new nuclear power reactors, paving the way for the project to go ahead.

The Supreme Administrative Court's decision, announced on Wednesday, means the biggest Czech procurement deal ever, and a key part of the country's drive to replace ageing coal and nuclear units can be signed, although it still faces court challenges and a potential European Commission probe.

France's EDF had challenged the tender and won the injunction from a lower court last month, derailing the signing of the contract that was planned for May 7, with a ceremony prepared and a Korean delegation already en route to Prague.

However, the state-controlled company EDU II building the plant and KHNP appealed that ruling.

The court said on Wednesday it heeded those complaints and found the injunction issued by a lower court illegal and unverifiable.

"By cancelling the preliminary injunction with today's judgment, the court lifted the ban on concluding a contract for the fulfillment of a public contract for the construction of a new nuclear power plant in the Dukovany location," the court said.

Last year, power firm CEZ picked KHNP to build two 1,000-megawatt units to expand its Dukovany nuclear plant, giving KHNP its first project in Europe. EDF has sought to overturn the decision on multiple fronts.

The government, which will provide loans and a pricing scheme to make the project profitable, took an 80 per cent stake in the EDU II firm running the project from CEZ in April, with CEZ retaining 20 per cent.

CEZ, EDF and KHNP had no immediate comment on Wednesday's ruling.

The lower court which issued the injunction will hold a hearing on the matter of EDF's complaint against the tender itself on June 25.

Separately, EDF, the only European company building nuclear plants, sought to cancel KHNP's win through the European Commission on competition grounds, suggesting KHNP's offer was so low that it implied state aid. KHNP has denied any state aid.