Business

Daimler doesn't see long-term electric vehicle goals hit by chip shortage
Business

FILE PHOTO: Ola Kaellenius, chairman of Daimler AG, speaks during the presentation of the EQE ahead of the Munich Motor Show IAA Mobility 2021 in Munich, Germany, September 5, 2021. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

06 Sep 2021 05:34PM (Updated: 06 Sep 2021 05:30PM)
MUNICH : Daimler does not believe its long-term electric vehicle goals will be affected by a shortage in semiconductors, board member Britta Seeger said on Monday.

"We are also affected by the chip crisis. We are extending leasing contracts so we can keep clients mobile," Seeger said.

"We are trying to find good solutions for our clients despite the shortage. We expect a certain level of volatility at least until the end of the year.... we assume our EQ offensive will not be affected," she added in Munich.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Thomas Escritt)

Source: Reuters

