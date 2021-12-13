Logo
Daimler says BAIC will not further increase its 9.98per cent stake
Daimler says BAIC will not further increase its 9.98per cent stake

FILE PHOTO: The Daimler logo is seen before the carmaker's annual shareholder meeting in Berlin, Germany, April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/File Photo

13 Dec 2021 03:44PM (Updated: 13 Dec 2021 04:18PM)
BERLIN :Daimler on Monday said its Chinese shareholder Beijing Automotive Group Co Ltd (BAIC) has agreed not to further increase its stake in the German luxury carmaker beyond the 9.98per cent stake it has held since 2019.

Daimler said it holds a 9.55per cent stake in BAIC Motor and a 2.46per cent stake in BAIC BluePark.

Daimler's Monday announcement is the first public confirmation of the acquisitions since 2019.

"This underlines the successful partnership to continue the long-term success of Mercedes-Benz in China," Daimler said in a statement.

State-owned BAIC has been Daimler's main partner in China for years and operates Mercedes-Benz factories in Beijing through Beijing Benz Automotive. The two companies have collaborated in areas such as production, research and development and sales since 2003.

"The partnership between BAIC Group and Daimler Group has always been a model of Sino-German cooperation," BAIC said in a statement on Monday, confirming the stake figure.

It said it was confident in Mercedes-Benz's potential in the future transformation to electro-mobility.

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa, Ilona Wissenbach and Brenda Goh Editing by Paul Carrel)

Source: Reuters

