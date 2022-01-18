Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Daimler Truck sees 20per cent sales growth in 2021
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Daimler Truck sees 20per cent sales growth in 2021

Daimler Truck sees 20per cent sales growth in 2021

FILE PHOTO: The Daimler logo is seen before the Daimler annual shareholder meeting in Berlin, Germany, April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

18 Jan 2022 04:54PM (Updated: 18 Jan 2022 04:49PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Newly spun-off commercial vehicle maker Daimler Truck sold 455,000 units in 2021, the company reported on Tuesday, a fifth more than last year but still 13per cent below pre-pandemic levels.

Supply chain bottlenecks slowed production particularly in the second half in the United States and Europe, the company said in a statement.

Trucks Asia fared best with 30per cent growth, while the Buses segment did not grow at all, with sales flat at 19,000.

Daimler Truck, which spun off from Daimler last December and is now the world's largest truckmaker by revenue, is due to report its full annual results on March 24.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, Editing by Miranda Murray)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us