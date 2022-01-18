Daimler Truck sees 20per cent sales growth in 2021

Newly spun-off commercial vehicle maker Daimler Truck sold 455,000 units in 2021, the company reported on Tuesday, a fifth more than last year but still 13per cent below pre-pandemic levels.

Supply chain bottlenecks slowed production particularly in the second half in the United States and Europe, the company said in a statement.

Trucks Asia fared best with 30per cent growth, while the Buses segment did not grow at all, with sales flat at 19,000.

Daimler Truck, which spun off from Daimler last December and is now the world's largest truckmaker by revenue, is due to report its full annual results on March 24.

