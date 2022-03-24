Logo
Daimler Truck sees 6.1per cent returns, expects supply troubles in H1
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Freightliner Trucks is seen on a steering wheel in a yard in Mejicanos, El Salvador, August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

24 Mar 2022 02:38PM (Updated: 24 Mar 2022 02:38PM)
BERLIN : Daimler Truck Holding AG saw an adjusted return on sales of 6.1per cent in 2021 - up from 1.9per cent the previous year - with revenue up 10per cent to 39.8 billion euros ($43.70 billion), the truck and bus maker said on Thursday.

Supply constraints slowed growth in the second half, it said, adding it expected semiconductor shortages and other supply troubles to impact sales in the first half of this year.

However, it did not expect the COVID-19 pandemic or the war in Ukraine to have a negative impact on general market development for the firm, it said.

($1 = 0.9108 euros)

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee; Editing by Miranda Murray)

Source: Reuters

