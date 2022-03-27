Logo
Daimler Truck sees electric trucks costs staying high, FT says
FILE PHOTO: Daimler AG sign is pictured at the IAA truck show in Hanover, Germany, September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo/File Photo

27 Mar 2022 10:41PM (Updated: 27 Mar 2022 10:41PM)
The chief executive of Daimler Truck said electric truck costs would "forever be higher" than those using combustion engines, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine added to rising raw material costs.

Martin Daum told the newspaper that governments needed to help make up the difference in the cost of the extra materials used in battery-powered vehicles. "Without any subsidies . . . the price of an (electric) truck will always, forever be higher than a (combustion engine] truck," he said.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Source: Reuters

