Dalian iron ore futures claw back on falling shipments from miners

BEIJING : Benchmark iron ore futures on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange recovered from four consecutive sessions of losses on Tuesday, gaining over 1per cent on falling shipments from major suppliers.

Iron ore shipments that departed from Australia and Brazil stood at 23.54 million tonnes in the week ended Oct.17, down 589,000 tonnes from the previous week, data from Mysteel consultancy showed.

The world's largest miner BHP Group posted a near 5per cent decline in first-quarter iron ore output on Tuesday. Last week, Rio Tinto downgraded its 2021 iron ore shipments forecast due to tight labour market.

The most-traded iron ore contract on the Dalian exchange, for January delivery rose 1.1per cent to 714 yuan (US$111.26) per tonne as of 0215 GMT.

Spot prices of iron ore with 62per cent iron content for delivery to China, compiled by SteelHome consultancy, were unchanged at US$123 per tonne on Monday from the previous session.

Other steelmaking ingredients extended gains on the Dalian bourse.

Coking coal jumped 3per cent to 3,807 yuan a tonne, and coke futures surged 7.1per cent to 4,502 yuan per tonne.

Steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange, used in construction sectors, inched up 0.5per cent to 5,449 yuan a tonne.

Hot rolled coils increased 0.5per cent to 5,700 yuan per tonne.

Shanghai stainless steel futures fell 0.7per cent to 20,700 yuan a tonne.

(US$1 = 6.4173 Chinese yuan renminbi)

